West Virginia waitress receives $2,000 tip from customer

A waitress at a restaurant in West Virginia received a $2,000 tip over the weekend.

According to a post on Facebook, a server at DaVinci's Restaurant in Williamstown received a $2,000 tip on a $148.41 order.

"There are Sundays, and there are SUNDAYS. Today, one of our servers received an amazing gratuity. You can imagine her excitement! We are so fortunate to have such generous customers," the restaurant's Facebook post said on Sunday, showing the receipt.

In an interview with CBS affiliate WOWK, Chris Bender, the owner of DaVinci's Restaurant, said the server "was shaking when she came back."

"She was shaking and kept saying she couldn't take it, and I told her, 'Yes, you can,'" Bender told the TV station.

Bender said the waitress who received the tip is a single mother who drives a car with two spare tires. She also does not have a cell phone, Bender added.

"She said she's going to pay her rent and put the rest into her savings," Bender told WOWK. "This was much-needed and well-deserved. This is absolutely life-changing for her."

Bender said the waitress received the $2,000 tip after the customers ordered an Italian meal and a dessert, Mississippi Mud Pie. The two customers liked the Mississippi Mud Pie so much that they ordered 10 pieces for the road.

DaVinci's Restaurant has been a staple in Williamstown since it was established in 1980, according to its website.