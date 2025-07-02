Beloved West Virginia University employee dies in apparent drowning

A longtime West Virginia University employee died in an apparent drowning in a river in Marion County last week.

Erin Bunner died on June 26, WVU officials said in a news release on Wednesday. She was 48 years old.

CBS affiliate WDTV reported that neighbors found Bunner's body near the Tygart Valley River in the Colfax area of Marion County. The TV station, citing Marion County Sheriff Roger Cunningham, said the woman "appears to have drowned." No foul play was suspected, Cunningham reportedly said. WDTV reported that medical issues may have contributed to her death.

West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources responded to the scene on June 26.

In its news release, the university said Bunner was the director of teaching and learning applications for WVU Information Technology Services. The Fairmount native joined the WVU staff in 2006 as a professional technologist at the health sciences center and worked in various roles until becoming the director of teaching and learning applications in 2023.

"Her institutional knowledge and expertise were critical to the TLA team," the news release said.

She leaves behind her husband, Brent Bunner, and their daughters, Gibson and Hollan, according to her obituary, which said she was "revered by all who knew her for her loving spirit and passion for life."

A graduate of East Fairmont High School, Bunner's "presence has left an indelible mark on our hearts," her obituary said.

A celebration of life and memorial service are scheduled for July 7 at the Ford Funeral Home in Fairmont.