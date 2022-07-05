WVU evacuates, closes downtown campus after bomb threat
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) - West Virginia University evacuated and closed its downtown campus after a bomb threat.
The university said the threat was called into the Morgantown Police Department Tuesday.
Citing an abundance of caution, the university said it closed its downtown campus academic and administrative buildings and the Mountainlair in Morgantown.
Police are searching campus buildings for anything that may be suspicious, the university said.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.