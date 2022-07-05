Watch CBS News
WVU evacuates, closes downtown campus after bomb threat

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) - West Virginia University evacuated and closed its downtown campus after a bomb threat. 

The university said the threat was called into the Morgantown Police Department Tuesday. 

Citing an abundance of caution, the university said it closed its downtown campus academic and administrative buildings and the Mountainlair in Morgantown. 

Police are searching campus buildings for anything that may be suspicious, the university said. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on July 5, 2022 / 2:07 PM

