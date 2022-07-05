WVU evacuates, closes downtown campus after bomb threat

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) - West Virginia University evacuated and closed its downtown campus after a bomb threat.

The university said the threat was called into the Morgantown Police Department Tuesday.

Citing an abundance of caution, the university said it closed its downtown campus academic and administrative buildings and the Mountainlair in Morgantown.

Police are searching campus buildings for anything that may be suspicious, the university said.

UPDATE: Police continue to search the area. With many Downtown buildings to search, it will take some time to completely survey the area for anything suspicious.



Our next update will come following the completion of the search. — WVU Alert (@WVUalert) July 5, 2022

