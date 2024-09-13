Former substitute teacher in West Virginia charged with sexual abuse

Former substitute teacher in West Virginia charged with sexual abuse

Former substitute teacher in West Virginia charged with sexual abuse

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) - A former substitute teacher in West Virginia has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust to a child.

According to the Monongaila County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Brian Kain of Brick, New Jersey turned himself in on Thursday.

Kain had been employed as a substitute teacher at Morgantown High School between 2000 and 2004. In May, the sheriff's office was contacted regarding a sexual relationship between a former teacher and two students at the high school.

The teacher was ultimately identified as Kain.

Kain also worked in the same job in Wheeling, West Virginia, and the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina areas.

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information who had Kain as a teacher during this time frame to contact them at 304-291-7218.

Kain was arraigned and released on a $25,000 bond.