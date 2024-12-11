Former West Virginia school system employee accused in scheme to steal $3.4 million

Why those cheesy holiday movies are actually good for our health

A former maintenance director of a southern West Virginia county school system was charged in a scheme to steal about $3.4 million from a local board of education.

Michael David Barker appeared in court Wednesday after his indictment on one count of conspiracy and multiple counts of mail fraud, money laundering and theft. If convicted on all counts and sentenced to serve consecutive sentences, Barker could face a maximum of 300 years in prison due to the multiple mail fraud charges.

Barker was responsible from 2015 to 2023 for ordering supplies for school system upkeep through the Boone County Board of Education. According to a federal indictment, he falsified documents that showed the school system received large amounts of hand soap, trash can liners and other custodial products. Instead, only a small supply was delivered.

The indictment said Barker, 47, of Foster, used some of the money to buy a utility vehicle and make down payments on a track loader and excavator.

The school board sent the payments to Rush Enterprises, a Kentucky business with an office in Kenova, West Virginia. The indictment said Rush Enterprises operator Jesse Marks deposited the checks and paid a share of the proceeds to Barker.

The indictment named Marks as an unindicted co-conspirator.

"At a time when Boone County Schools faced significant challenges, particularly while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Barker used his position of authority to enrich himself at the expense of the children of Boone County," U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said in a statement.

An email seeking comment was sent to Rush Enterprises on Wednesday. A phone number listed on Facebook for the company wasn't working.