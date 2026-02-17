Security guard at West Virginia resort shot and killed by 60-year-old man, officials say

A 60-year-old man shot and killed a security guard at The Resort at Glade Springs in West Virginia on Monday, authorities said.

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Michael Lloyd Taylor was charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the deadly shooting.

Authorities said law enforcement was called to the resort in Daniels, which is about 10 miles northwest of Beckley, on Monday for a report of a shooting at the guard shack. Deputies with the sheriff's office found a Glade Springs security guard with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. His identity has not been released as of Tuesday evening.

The Facebook post said an "extensive" investigation identified the 60-year-old man as the suspect. Taylor, of the Piney View area, was taken into custody and charged, authorities said.

The investigation into the fatal shooting continues. A first-degree murder charge in West Virginia carries a sentence of life in prison, according to the state's code. The sheriff's office released no additional information on Tuesday evening, including a motive or whether Taylor and the victim knew each other.

The Resort at Glade Springs, which is minutes from New River Gorge National Park, "offers the perfect blend of natural beauty and upscale comfort," according to its website. The resort has a golf course, a full-service spa, a wellness center and family-friendly outdoor activities.