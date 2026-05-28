Man crushed to death by 17-ton concrete wall in West Virginia

A man in Hancock County, West Virginia, died after a 17-ton wall collapsed on him, authorities said.

Lt. Chad Lamp with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office told CBS affiliate WTRF that the man from Newell was crushed to death by a concrete retaining wall on Wednesday morning.

Officials were reportedly called to the scene near Glendale Road around 11 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a man trapped under a wall. Lamp told the news outlet that the man appeared to have been using chains and straps anchored to the wall, and they were attached to a camper trailer, which he was demolishing. Lamp went on to say that the force from the chains on the wall led it to collapse on the man.

Authorities said they believe the wall had already been leaning, and due to recent rain, it also caused the ground to soften, leading to the full collapse.

"Out of respect and privacy for the family, the sheriff's office does not plan on releasing the identity of the victim," Lamp told WTRF.