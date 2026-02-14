Relatives who take care of foster kids could get quicker financial support under new proposal

A new proposal could give kinship caregivers in West Virginia full foster care subsidies within 30 days of kids coming into their care.

Kinship caregivers, often grandparents, take in kids on a moment's notice when they are removed from their parents' homes. They are suddenly faced with paying for more food, items for bedrooms, higher utility bills and more.

Last year, Mountain State Spotlight reported that while West Virginia relies on family members to quickly take in kids, the state doesn't provide them with the same financial support foster families get for kids in their care until they complete a complex certification process, which can take months.

Del. Adam Burkhammer, R-Lewis, proposed that kinship families receive the same amount certified families get, $790 per kid per month, within 30 days of kids entering their homes as long as background and safety checks don't raise any concerns. His proposal is similar to a recommended policy of the national Grandparents & Kinship Families Support Network.

Kinship care is the preferred placement for kids in foster care because it can provide stability for children and cultural continuity.

"You're putting a child through a traumatic event when you're removing them from their home," Burkhammer said. "If you're able to place them with a relative that they're already familiar with, I believe there is a major advantage, and it does reduce the trauma that that child's going to endure if it can be done safely."

The head of the state's foster care system opposed the legislation to speed up and increase payments during a House Health and Human Resources Committee meeting in January.

She said costs to the state would increase.

"We're looking at about $3.9 million a year," said Lorie Bragg, commissioner of the Bureau for Social Services, a division of the state Department of Human Services.

About 60% of kids in state custody are in kinship care, according to Bragg.

Currently, while these families are waiting to be certified, they can apply for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), a federally funded program that provides money to low-income families with children. But that payment starts at $417 per month, and not all kinship families qualify.

Burkhammer said he's heard of families struggling to access those federal benefits.

During the committee meeting Bragg noted the state's reliance on kinship families and too few certified foster families.

"Do you think kinship families should get the same funds, or should get reduced funds?" Burkhammer asked.

Bragg responded, "I think when they're certified, they all get the same amount of money."

During the debate on the bill, Bragg noted that it assigned kinship foster families to private child placement agencies to help with certification. She said those agencies take longer than the state to certify families and have less flexibility to work with families on requirements like the education level of the guardians.

Lawmakers in the House Health and Human Resources Committee amended the bill to give families more options for help with the certification process. The bill has now moved to the House Committee on Finance, where Del. Vernon Criss, R-Wood, said he plans to place it on the agenda.

Del. Scot Heckert, R-Wood, also sponsored the proposal.

He said, "The kinship families feel it's needed because they are trying to do what's right by a family member, and they feel like the state doesn't want to help. But if they send them to a total stranger, they'll do whatever they can do to help them."

___

This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.