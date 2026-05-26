Man catches 71-pound blue catfish, breaking West Virginia record

A man in West Virginia reeled in a record-breaking blue catfish.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said Michael Ramey set a state weight record after catching a 71-pound blue catfish on May 9 while fishing the Ohio River in Jackson County. Michael John Drake held the previous record for blue catfish weight after he reeled in a 69.45-pounder in 2023.

Michael Ramey set a West Virginia weight record for blue catfish after catching a 71-pound, 50.23-inch fish on May 9. (Photo Credit: West Virginia Division of Natural Resources)

Ramey nabbed the fish using cut bait on a 100-pound test line, the WVDNR added. The fish was 50.23 inches long, just short of the state's blue catfish length record of 51.49 inches set by Justin Connor while fishing the Kanawha River.

Record tiger trout caught in West Virginia

Donnie Workman's 13.32-pound, 29.80-inch tiger trout set a West Virginia record, the WVDNR said. He caught the fish on April 26 at Summit Lake using mealworms and orange salmon eggs on an 8-pound test line.

Donnie Workman set a West Virginia record for tiger trout on April 26 while fishing at Summit Lake. (Photo Credit: West Virginia Division of Natural Resources)

Angler nabs record-setting redhorse sucker

Zachary Roper caught a 6.46-pound, 25.43-inch redhorse sucker on May 7 at Kanawha Falls, setting new state records, the WVDNR said. He used corn on a 15-pound test line.

The catch surpassed the previous records of 5.75 pounds and 24.57 inches set by Jason Floyd while fishing the Belleville Lock and Dam in April 2025.

Zachary Roper set a West Virginia record for redhorse sucker after catching a 6.46-pound, 25.43-inch fish on May 7 at Kanawha Falls. (Photo Credit: West Virginia Division of Natural Resources)

"These incredible catches highlight the outstanding fishing opportunities that West Virginia has to offer," WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said in a news release. "From scenic lakes to iconic river destinations, anglers can find excellent fishing experiences all across our state. We encourage everyone to get outside, cast a line and enjoy West Virginia's waters this summer. You never know when you might reel in a record-breaker."

The government agency takes the lead in tracking the largest fish of each species by length and weight caught in West Virginia waters.