West Virginia deputy sheriff arrested after being accused of excessive force and cover up

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W. Va. (KDKA) - A West Virginia deputy sheriff is in custody and being accused of using excessive force and then engaging in an effort to cover up the incident.

According to an unsealed indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice, Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza allegedly punched and elbowed a victim in the face, and then after handcuffing him, he sprayed him with pepper spray and hit him again.

Kuretza then is alleged to have falsified his use of force report saying he used pepper spray before handcuffing the victim.

He was arrested this morning and will make his first court appearance today.

If convicted he faces up to 10 years for the initial civil rights violation and 20 more years for falsifying the report.

Indictments are an allegation of criminal conduct and Kuretza is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details