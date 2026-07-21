West Virginia stabbing leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

Three people were stabbed to death at a home in Cabell County, West Virginia, on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Cabell County Sheriff Doug Adams told CBS affiliate WOWK that law enforcement was called to a home in the 2700 block of Hickory Grove Road in Lesage around 5 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found four victims. Two women and one man were pronounced dead at the scene, and one man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, WOWK reported. The four victims were not identified as of Tuesday evening.

Sheriff Adams told the news outlet that there is no risk to the public at this time. The investigation into the deadly stabbings continues. No one was taken into custody as of Tuesday evening, WOWK reported. No other information was released.

The Cabell County Sheriff's Office and West Virginia State Police responded to the home on Tuesday morning.

"We got our investigators here, and the state police is helping us," Sheriff Adams told WOWK. "EMS has been here all morning, so we've had plenty of support. State police is going to help the investigators rest of the day, work together to get this resolved."