"Devastating" murders of mom and 2 kids rock school district in West Virginia

The "devastating" deaths of a mother and her two children in West Virginia have rocked the community, officials said.

Shawn Deel, her 18-year-old daughter Abigale Sloan and 16-year-old son Dekota Sloan were stabbed to death at their home in Lesage on Tuesday morning, according to the Cabell County Sheriff's Office. Joshua Deel has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbings. The 39-year-old man and 39-year-old Shawn Deel were divorced but were living together at the time, CBS affiliate WOWK reported.

18-year-old daughter Abigale Sloan and 16-year-old son Dekota Sloan were killed, along with their mother, in West Virginia on July 21, 2026. (Photo Credit: Huntington High School)

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Huntington High School Principal Joedy Cunningham said Abigale Sloan was a 2026 graduate while her brother was in 10th grade. Shawn Deel was a Cabell County Schools employee and a graduate of Huntington High, according to the Facebook post.

"The Highlander staff and I are saddened to share the devastating news of the loss of two Highlanders and their mother," Cunningham said. "This tragedy has deeply impacted our community, and our thoughts are with their family, friends, our staff and all those who they came in contact with Abigale and Dekota, daily."

Cunningham went on to say that their deaths remind "us that our school community extends far beyond the brick and mortar of our building."

Counseling is available to students and staff in need of support during this time, Cunningham added. School officials said people can call the high school at 304-528-6400 or the Office of Student Support for Cabell County Schools at 304-528-5206 to connect with a mental health professional.

"Please remember to take care of yourselves and one another," Cunningham closed the post with.

Joshua Deel is due back in court later this month for his preliminary hearing, according to court records.