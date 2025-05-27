Watch CBS News
West Virginia teenager charged after accidental shooting kills woman at convenience store

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
A teenager is facing charges after an accidental shooting killed a woman at a Sheetz in West Virginia, authorities say. 

Jacob Fields, 18, has been charged in connection with the shooting that killed Tiffany Adkins on Tuesday in Charleston, CBS affiliate WOWK reported.

West Virginia woman dies in accidental shooting 

Police responded to the Sheetz store on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday for the reported shooting. 

Fields was "wiping down" the barrel of his gun while parked at a gas pump when it discharged, WOWK reported, citing police. The bullet reportedly went through the vehicle's windshield and struck the victim in the back of the head as she walked by. Adkins was taken to a local hospital, where she died. 

Police said, according to the TV station, that the 42-year-old Adkins was walking toward the entrance of the Sheetz when she was fatally shot.

Fields was standing in the parking lot when police arrived at the scene. He was charged with wanton endangerment and involuntary manslaughter, WOWK reported. 

