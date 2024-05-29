West View receives $1 million federal grant to help fund revitalization plan

WEST VIEW, Pa. (KDKA) -- West View Borough is getting some major government money that will help transform and revitalize the area and neighborhood.

The borough is getting $1 million from the federal government to help revitalize the downtown community as well as the fire department.

Congressman Chris Deluzio announced that the funding was included in the 2024 fiscal year's spending bills.

$1 million in federal funding is coming to West View Borough to help revitalize the area and neighborhood including safer crosswalks, accessible ramp installation, a new community plaza, and street beautification. Provided

The money will go towards improvements like safer crosswalks, accessible ramp installation, a new community plaza, and street beautification.

It will also fund a feasibility study for the intended site for an expansion of the Volunteer Fire Department Station #3.

The funding was part of a larger list of federal investments that Deluzio submitted to the House Appropriations Committee.

The measures passed into law in early March, which also secured funding for multiple other projects in the region.