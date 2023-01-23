West Mifflin police looking for missing juvenile

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - West Mifflin police are asking for help finding a missing juvenile.

Police said Yashua Strong was last seen Saturday in West Mifflin. They said he is diabetic and requires medication.

Strong is known to frequent the South Side and downtown areas of Pittsburgh, police said.

He's described as 6-foot-1, weighing 275 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or West Mifflin police at 412-461-3125.