Watch CBS News
Local News

West Mifflin police searching for missing woman with dementia and 1-year-old girl

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - West Mifflin police are searching for a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia and a 1-year-old girl. 

Police said Barbara English and Mara Robinson were last seen in the area of Oak Street. 

kdka-barbara-english-mara-robinson.png
(Photo provided by West Mifflin Borough)

English was last seen wearing a black coat and black pants. The girl was last seen wearing black pants, a red shirt and a pink blanket, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 412-4561-3125 or 911. 

First published on March 21, 2023 / 1:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.