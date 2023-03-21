West Mifflin police searching for missing woman with dementia and 1-year-old girl

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - West Mifflin police are searching for a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia and a 1-year-old girl.

Police said Barbara English and Mara Robinson were last seen in the area of Oak Street.

(Photo provided by West Mifflin Borough)

English was last seen wearing a black coat and black pants. The girl was last seen wearing black pants, a red shirt and a pink blanket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 412-4561-3125 or 911.