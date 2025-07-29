Massive water main break shuts down Homestead Duquesne Road in West Mifflin

A massive water main break has led to Homestead Duquesne Road in West Mifflin being shut down.

The West Mifflin #2 Volunteer Fire Company said that Homestead Duquesne Road was closed between Bettis Road and Lower Bull Run Road due to a water main break.

Photos of the water main break shared by the fire department showed a large amount of water flooding the road and pouring into a nearby creek.

Pennsylvania American Water said the break happened around midnight on Monday night and that customers in the area may experience low or no pressure. It's unclear how many homes could be impacted by the break.

"Please don't come here to see it, there are photos on Facebook," the fire department said.