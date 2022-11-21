Parents demand action over alleged student fight night at West Mifflin High School

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A video has surfaced of an alleged student fight night at a local high school.

The video came to light after it was posted on social media. It shows a violent fight that allegedly happened in the West Mifflin Area High School wrestling room. The video features current and former high school students, parents say.

The fight reportedly took place on a Saturday and was brought to the attention of leaders at last week's school board meeting.

Parent Leon Harrison calls it unacceptable and says it's an area of the school that the students would have needed permission to use.

"The understanding is that one of the kids ... his father is the AD in the school. So there were keys or cards given to the kid to be able to go into there and play basketball," according to Harrison.

Harrison says he heard the students were playing basketball in the high school gym and there was a fight in the wrestling room.

When the video surfaced, parents and former school board members voiced their concerns at last week's school board meeting.

"I first thing want to talk about the fight club, whatever that is," said former school board member Erin White during the meeting

The district superintendent, Jeff Soles, sent KDKA-TV a statement on Monday, saying in part:

"The West Mifflin Area School District is aware of the situation that occurred in the high school while the building was closed over the weekend. ... At this point in our investigation it was determined that this was a one time event; there was no evidence that this event was premeditated."

But Harrison says parents have been calling and emailing the superintendent with no response. He believes that if someone had been seriously hurt, the district would've taken action before the video surfaced.

A special school board meeting was scheduled for Monday but it has been canceled.