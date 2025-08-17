Man charged after fight inside West Mifflin home leaves another man dead

Altercation in West Mifflin leaves 1 man dead, another injured, police said

One man is dead and another man was taken to the hospital following a fight at a home in West Mifflin late Saturday night, Allegheny County police said.

A 911 call sent police to a home on the 1100-block of Thompson Run Road around 10:45 p.m. to check on the welfare of the people inside.

Inside the home, first responders found one man dead and a second man injured. The injured man was taken to the hospital to be treated for lacerations, police said. His condition is reported as stable.

Allegheny County police said the two men got into a physical altercation ahead of first responders being called to the home.

Allegheny County police and the District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident. They are charging 20-year-old Andy-Steven Nimajuan-Sitan with criminal homicide. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.