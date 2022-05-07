Reported landslide closes West Liberty Avenue
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A reported landslide has a stretch of West Liberty Avenue closed and public safety is asking people to avoid the area.
The Port Authority said a landslide and tree down at West Liberty Avenue and Brookside are impacting service. The closure is also detouring the red line bus shuttle.
Citing "hazardous conditions," Pittsburgh Public Safety asked people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
West Liberty Avenue is closed from Cape May to Pioneer avenues, public safety said. Brookside Avenue is also closed from Princess to West Liberty. Drivers can still get to Pioneer from the Liberty Tunnel.
Public safety didn't say how long it could take to get West Liberty open again.
For bus routes impacted by the closure, the Port Authority is tweeting updates and detours.
The reported landslide comes after hours of heavy rain. So far this month, we've seen 2.87 inches of rain.
for more features.