Reported landslide closes West Liberty Avenue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A reported landslide has a stretch of West Liberty Avenue closed and public safety is asking people to avoid the area.

The Port Authority said a landslide and tree down at West Liberty Avenue and Brookside are impacting service. The closure is also detouring the red line bus shuttle.

41 Bower Hill, 39 Brookline- *There is an event impacting bus service in and around W. Liberty Ave.* (Landslide and tree Down at West Liberty Ave and Brookside) We are working to obtain additional information and will provide an update as quickly as possible. — Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) May 7, 2022

Citing "hazardous conditions," Pittsburgh Public Safety asked people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

West Liberty Avenue is closed from Cape May to Pioneer avenues, public safety said. Brookside Avenue is also closed from Princess to West Liberty. Drivers can still get to Pioneer from the Liberty Tunnel.

Hazardous Conditions: West Liberty Avenue is closed from Cape May to Pioneer avenues. Pioneer is accessible from the Liberty Tunnel. Brookside Avenue is closed from Princess to West Liberty. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/RS1dldVt5G — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) May 7, 2022

Public safety didn't say how long it could take to get West Liberty open again.

For bus routes impacted by the closure, the Port Authority is tweeting updates and detours.

The reported landslide comes after hours of heavy rain. So far this month, we've seen 2.87 inches of rain.