2 West Homestead Borough employees suspended after allegedly misusing taxpayer money

Two West Homestead Borough employees have been suspended following a vote by the council, accused of misusing money that belongs to taxpayers.

In a six-to-one vote Tuesday night, they ratified a May 7 email vote to suspend a couple of borough employees for improper use of a membership card and credit card co-titled with West Homestead.

"I think it's a shame people in higher positions have to resort to stealing money from taxpayers," said Terry Fisher.

KDKA-TV went to the municipal building to get answers. The borough manager said they have no comment.

Right now, the matter is under investigation.

In the meantime, the employees have been suspended with pay.

"They're home getting paid, sitting on their butts' it's not fair." Fisher continued. "We need honest people in positions they're holding, and you should not be on paid leave for disloyalty to people."