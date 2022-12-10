West Deer parents concerned after neighbor gets probation for open lewdness

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Parents in a West Deer Township neighborhood are concerned because a 72-year-old neighbor received probation after he pled guilty to committing open lewdness acts in front of young kids in his neighborhood more than once.

The Cedar Ridge plan in West Deer is known for being a great place to raise a family; kids are always playing outside with their friends.

But Kristi Minnick and other parents are distraught. Their neighbor, who's a registered sex offender, 72-year-old David Boyer, received a few years of probation and not jail time after he pleaded guilty to several open lewdness charges from two separate incidents in the Court of Common Pleas on Thursday.

"We have kids who want to play football and be kids ride their bikes without being subjected to lewd acts," Minnick said.

Minnick said her son and some neighborhood friends were playing Wiffle ball on a nice June day when one of the incidents happened.

"While they were mid-game, chatting it up and laughing like teen boys do, they noticed the neighbor had come onto his porch, undressed and was performing certain activities," Minnick said.

The kids went to get one of their mothers and she witnessed it as well.

According to court documents, the second incident was in April. A child told his mother that he and his sister were walking to the bus stop and saw Boyer in his front window naked and doing "disgusting things."

"Our concern is how the state sentencing guideline are written for this kind of offense, he'll be returned on probation to our community, almost to the scene of the crime," Minnick said.

Boyer was convicted on indecent exposure and open lewdness charges in 2019 and he was sentenced to probation then as well.

It's unclear when Boyer will be released, as KDKA has learned Boyer is still being held in the Allegheny County Jail on a federal detainer for a former federal charge. U.S. Marshals will transfer him because of the federal detainer, which needs to be addressed.

Boyer has been a registered sex offender since 2012 for possession of child pornography.

Minnick said the last few months have been difficult for the families affected by their neighbor's actions, but she hopes others will learn something from their experience.

"If you see something say something, report it to the nearest adult and for parents we need to be aware of our surroundings," she said.