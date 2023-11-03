West Deer residents to vote on fire tax on Election Day

WEST DEER, Pa. (KDKA) — Volunteer firefighters in West Deer Township are urging residents to get out and vote on Election Day.

A potential change to the fire tax is on the ballot.

Three West Deer volunteer fire companies cover 28 square miles for nearly 12,000 residents. President and Deputy Fire Chief of West Deer Volunteer Fire Company No. 2 Adam Olszewski described the workload.

"We average about 220 calls a year, from rescues, fire alarms, structure fires, brush fires," Olszewski said.

But providing that fire coverage is getting more expensive, says West Deer Volunteer Fire Company No. 2 Fire Chief Anthony Creaturo.

"A set of turnout gear that firemen wear for fire calls, they are $5,000 to $8,000 and that's not counting the air packs they put on their back and the SCBA for breathing," Creaturo said.

Since 2005, West Deer residents have been paying a flat fire tax fee of $40 per resident and $100 for a business.

On Tuesday, voters will decide whether or not they go from a flat fee to a millage rate. Reportedly, the average property assessment in the township is $117,600. Under a half-mill fire tax, that homeowner would pay $58.80 a year for fire protection.

If it passes, the fire tax wouldn't go above a half-mill. That would give West Deer's three volunteer fire companies about $132,000 each. They currently get about $75,000 each.

"That would assist with capital improvements, new fire trucks, additional gear, where grants you are not guaranteed to get those," Creaturo said. "It would help us to budget every year more consistently to allow us to purchase new equipment."

Voters whom KDKA-TV talked to on Friday are split.

"I think our fire departments could use the help," Sandy Dattola said. "They do a lot for our community."

"I'm on a fixed income. I've been retired for 30 years. I'm 80 years old. I can't afford any more taxes," Tom Spreng said.