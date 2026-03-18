2 teens walked into West Allegheny High School, police say

The North Fayette Police Department said it is investigating after two non-district students entered West Allegheny High School earlier this week.

North Fayette Police Chief Donald Cokus said that a student at the high school walked into the building Monday morning with two friends who are not West Allegheny School District students. He said the two 18-year-olds remained inside for several periods before another student noticed them and notified a teacher. The teacher informed the school resource officer, who then called the police.

When officers arrived, they detained the two teen boys but later released them with charges pending. Cokus said they didn't cause any trouble while at the high school.

Now, as they try to figure out how this exactly happened, Cokus notes that school staff are always monitoring the entrances at the beginning of the school day, with roughly 1,200 students arriving within the span of 10 to 15 minutes. It's unclear how soon charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

In a letter to parents and teachers, the communications coordinator for the school district said, in part, that the "situation was thoroughly investigated by the North Fayette Police Department and was not considered a threat."