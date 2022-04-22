Event celebrates workers returning to downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As workers and residents keep returning to the heart of the city, a welcome back event was held in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Downtown streets haven't been as busy as they were before the pandemic, but people are returning for work and fun. As more workers say goodbye to their home offices, life is coming back here.

"It's great to see Pittsburgh flourishing and being vibrant again," said Ashlee Andrews, owner and manager of The Pickled Chef in Latrobe. She was showcasing her food products at the event.

People enjoyed the welcome back event and a Penguins rally at the U.S. Steel Tower Plaza on Thursday night. There was live music, food vendors, a beer garden and activities.

"We're about 52 percent of folks coming back to downtown on a daily basis, and that number seems to grow every week. So, this a great time to nudge those folks who are on their couch to come have some fun," said Jeremy Waldrup, the president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

This was Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's first "Pittsburgh Opens" event, which will be a six-month series. Waldrup said it will reveal a roving concert throughout downtown monthly.

"It's wonderful. We actually spent last summer downtown doing the pop-up beer garden. To be back downtown again and see people back here again, people going back to these buildings, coming back to work, it's really incredible," said Matthew Katase, a co-founder of Brew Gentlemen in Braddock. He was excited to be a vendor at Thursday's event.

During the pandemic, many workers left their offices to work from home, and dozens of businesses temporarily closed.

Busier streets will be a plus for local business owners.

"The last month we've seen a significant increase in the office population, and it's been really great to see. The businesses are very pleased to welcome folks back and expanding their hours as direct result of that," Waldrup said.

A bustling downtown will also give a boost to visiting vendors at events.

"It's just an attitude, and people are so excited to support local, which is what we are all about and support everything Pittsburgh is about," Andrews said.

It will also be a bonus for people who work downtown again.

"It was probably nice at periods to work out of your pajamas. But after a while, people need to get back to each other and smile at one another. It's good to smile at one another again," said Melvin Pollard, who works downtown.

Waldrup said "Pittsburgh Opens" has several corporate sponsors and it was Mayor Ed Gainey's vision that brought everyone together.