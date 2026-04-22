Property owner eyeing Wegmans location at the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon mall, report says

A new owner of the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon mall is said to be eying the property as a potential landing spot for a Wegmans location, according to a new report.

The Pittsburgh Business Times reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Roadside Development has purchased the Galleria mall and is working to bring Wegmans to the South Hills.

The mall property's reported sale has not been officially listed on Allegheny County property records.

According to the report in the Business Times, Roadside is said to be working with the New York-based grocer to bring a second location to the Pittsburgh region.

Development is underway in Cranberry Township for the area's first Wegmans location, which is expected to open sometime in 2027.

A spokesperson for Wegmans declined to confirm its plans for a South Hills location to the Business Times, only saying that the company "is continuing to scout for more sites in the region."

If Wegmans were to open at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon, the grocery market in the South Hills would become even more competitive than it already is with Market District, Fresh Market, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Target all operating stores in the immediate area.