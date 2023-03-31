Weekend Planner: Weddings, celebrities, and vintage Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're saying goodbye to March and hello to April this weekend.

If you're looking to start off your month with a little fun, we've got your back!

Today, a pretty big event gets underway and it's one that pop culture fans circle on their calendars each year.

The Steel City Con is back at the Monroeville Convention Center. It's one of the largest comic cons in the country and it features more than 750 vendors.

Celebrities in attendance this year will include Kelsey Grammer, Michael C. Hall, Dolph Lungdren, Jenna Elfman, Jesse Ventura, and Richard Dreyfuss.

That's just a small list of who will be there.

It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

You can get tickets and more information on the Steel City Con website at this link.

Also, the Heinz History Center is stepping back in time tomorrow.

It's holding its ninth-annual Vintage Pittsburgh Retro Fair.

There will be dozens of local vendors selling vintage clothing, accessories, home decor, vinyl records, and more.

You can also visit Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, snap a selfie in front of a giant ketchup bottle, and discover how Pittsburgh changed the world in a new exhibit.

The retro fair kicks off at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m., it's included in regular admission!

Finally, if you have a wedding in the works, the David L. Lawrence Convention Center is the place to be on Sunday.

From flowers to food, tuxes to travel, and gowns, the annual Pittsburgh Bridal Showcase has everything you'll need for a wedding as well as a honeymoon all under one roof.

It goes from noon until 4 p.m.

Check out the website for more!