Weekend Planner: Steel City Con, holiday lasers, and Glow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're in full holiday mode now that it's December 1st and there's so much to do this weekend!

Steel City Con is back this weekend and there's a full list of celebrities that will be there too.

We're talking Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things, Elijah Wood, Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo from the nostalgic and always funny Christmas Vacation, and Paula Abdul.

It's a huge list from a wide genre of tv shows and films and is one of the largest comic conventions in the country.

The event will take place Friday through Sunday at the Monroeville Convention Center.

The holiday laser show is back at North Park!

It's a 45-minute show set to holiday music. This has grown in popularity over the years and it's for a limited time with limited slots.

It starts this Friday and runs through the 22nd.

It's $25 per car on the weekend and $20 Thursday nights.

Then, this Saturday, you can head to the Children's Museum for a special event called "Glow."

It's about "light kindness and community."

It's indoors and outdoors at the museum with glow-in-the-dark face painting, an ultraviolet artist, a glowing art scavenger hunt, and a lot more.

The best part? Tickets are just $2!

It starts at 5:30 Saturday night.

There's also a silent disco and a performance by "New Hazlett Theater".

