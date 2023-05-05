Weekend Planner: More than just the marathon

Weekend Planner: More than the marathon

Weekend Planner: More than the marathon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's one of the biggest weekends of the year for the City of Pittsburgh - it's marathon weekend!

Thousands will be in downtown for the race and with it comes fun, family races for the kiddos.

Now, if running isn't really your thing, there's still plenty to do around the 'Burgh!

Tomorrow is the first Bloomfield Saturday Market of the year.

It's taking place on Liberty Avenue from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

So what's for sale?

We're talking locally grown produce, cheese, meat, coffee, hummus, and prepared hot and cold foods.

The market runs every Saturday through November 19 and you'll have plenty of weekends to give it a try.

Free, off-street parking will be available.

Check out the details right here.

Theater lovers, we've also got you covered.

The Tony Award-winning show Dear Evan Hansen is playing at the Benedum Theater.

The musical is about a high school senior with social anxiety who goes on a journey of self-discovery following a tragedy.

There will be five shows over the next three days, with the next one happening tonight at 8.

You can get tickets at this link.

With Mother's Day just a little over a week away, you can make your way to the Westmoreland Mall for the Mother's Day Arts and Crafts show.

Dozens of artisans are showcasing handmade jewelry, artwork, home decor, and more.

So, if you're looking for that last-minute gift for mom, you just might be able to find one there.

It runs through the 14th, Mother's Day.

Check out all the details on their website at this link.

Fast-forwarding to Sunday, you can try the best Greek dishes in the region at the Greek Food Festival.

It gets underway at noon at the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland.

You'll have plenty of time to check it out as it lasts all week - going until next Sunday!

Details can be found on the cathedral's website at this link.

So, as you can see there's more to do in Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas this weekend than just going for a long run.