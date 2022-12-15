Weekend Planner: Last weekend before Christmas and Hanukah

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The weekend is in sight and KDKA's Heather Abraham is here with some ideas for the last weekend before Christmas and Hanukah!

Hanukah will begin on Sunday night, and that's where we begin.

There are so many celebrations planned to start the eight-day holiday, and that includes Chabad of Squirrel Hill.

This year's celebration begins on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the corner of Beacon and Murray in Squirrel Hill.

They'll have food, music, and entertainmnt as well.

You can also take a dazzling stroll through the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden.

It's called Dazzling Lights and the company set up a 65-foot long light tunnel, a 30-foot tall lighted tree, and interactive lights.

It's set up from now until January 3 and looks like a fun night out with the family or for a date night.

And this is a double dose of goodness. You get the lights and some and some good old-fashioned giving back.

The 9th annual Zombek family Christmas light display in Elizabeth along Williamsburg Drive is underway.

The family does this to raise money for Make-a-Wish, asking for donations online and on-site.

So far, they've raised almost $90,000 since they started and the shows are 15 minutes long.

