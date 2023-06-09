Weekend Planner: Jeeps, music, and Mister Rogers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a pretty nice weekend to spend some time outdoors and if you're looking for something to do, we've got your back!

Let's showcase a couple of events outside of the Pittsburgh area in this week's edition of the weekend planner.

We start in Butler County with the 12th annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival.

The vendor showcase and wheeling events happen at Cooper's Lake near Slippery Rock today through Sunday.

Owners of all make and models are welcome to take part in trail rides, rallies, a team challenge, a Jeep playground, and a poker run.

Tonight, more than 2,000 Jeeps will take over downtown Butler for the annual "Jeep Invasion."

That starts at 6 and there's plenty of information for you to check out on their website at this link.

Washington County's Rib and Music Festival is back this weekend.

You can enjoy award-winning barbeque and live music from AC/DC and Guns 'N Roses tribute bands.

There will also be a kid's zone for family fun.

It all takes place today through Sunday at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Today's hours are 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. and admission is $5.

Get a full list of hours, vendors, and more on the event website right here.

On Saturday, Latrobe is hosting Mister Rogers Family Day.

There's a whole long list of activities taking place including a rock-climbing wall, an obstacle course, pony and hay rides, a mini trolley and barrel train, a magic show, and a scavenger hunt.

The kids can also meet Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat!

It's all happening from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Check out more details on the family day website right here.