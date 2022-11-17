Weekend Planner: Holiday happenings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Whether you feel like it snuck up on you or you're totally ready, the holiday season is kicking into high gear this weekend.

It snowed this week, you can hang the mistletoe, let's get into it!

We'll start with Light Up Night.

It's happening this Saturday downtown. The music starts at 12:30 at the Stage at Stanwix and Penn, the first tree lighting is at the City-County Building at 5 p.m., followed by fireworks.

As for fireworks, expect a lot of them, there are three shows!

Keeping with the downtown theme, on Friday night, Market Square is the place to be and you can sign up for Merry Karaoke.

Pittsburgh Today Live will kick things off with an opening number but there is one incentive to sign up - you're guaranteed to win a git card from a gift card grab bag. All of the gift cards are for a downtown restaurant.

Those gift cards range from $10 to $500!

Plus, the Holiday Market also opens on Friday in Market Square with chalets full of vendors.

Holiday happenings are also taking over a lot of communities and that includes Greensburg.

Their annual holiday parade is back this year and gets going on Saturday at noon.

Of course, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be there and it starts near the Westmoreland Museum of American Art.

Speaking of the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, they're holding their winter lights illumination event on Friday night starting at 6!