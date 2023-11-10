Weekend Planner: Holiday fun starts in November

Weekend Planner: The holidays are here

Weekend Planner: The holidays are here

Weekend Planner: The holidays are here

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Friday is here and it's once again time for us to help you make some weekend plans!

This weekend, there is plenty of holiday fun to be had.

Harmony German-Style Christmas Market

We star in Harmony which is kicking off the holidays with its annual German-style Christmas Market.

There will be German food, music, wine, moonshine, horse and buggy rides, and thousands of handmade items for sale.

This is such a popular festival that it was voted one of the top 20 Christmas markets in the country by Travel Magazine.

It opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday and lasts until 6 p.m.

Sunday's hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Check out the details on their website.

I Made It Market

If you're a fan of homemade gifts during the holiday season - you're in luck!

The "I Made It Market" is back for its 16th year.

The pop-up craft market is happening at The Block Northway from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

More than 100 local artisans will be on hand selling art, jewelry, and even wine!

They've got the full rundown on their website.

Let It Glow

On Sunday, the Waterfront will host the holiday celebration "Let It Glow."

There will be live music, kids' activities, and Santa will be there to meet the kids!

It goes from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Then at 6, the Waterfront lights up their Christmas tree!

Check out the details on the Waterfront website.

Pictures With Santa Claus

Speaking of Santa - beginning today, he will be available for pictures at the Ross Park Mall as well as South Hills Village.

The Santa pictures will be at both malls through Christmas Eve.