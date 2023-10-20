Weekend Planner: Halloween season starts picking up

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to the weekend and as we always do on Fridays, we're here to help you make some plans for the next couple of days and this week - we've got a number of Halloween-themed events to tell you about!

First, the pumpkins will be flying at Hartwood Acres on Saturday.

The "Pumpkin Chunkin'" will be happening from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Allegheny County Parks and Sharp Robotics from the Sarah Hein House will launch pumpkins across the park amphitheater field using a full-sized trebuchet.

There will also be face painting, balloon art, and even a medieval sword fight!

You can check out all the details on the Allegheny County website right here.

We'll keep it at Hartwood Acres as a free "Trunk Or Treat" car cruise will happen the next day, Sunday afternoon, from 2 until 4.

It all goes down in the parking lot of the amphitheater.

Cruisers are encouraged to decorate their vehicles, bring candy, and dress up in costumes.

There will also be another "Trunk Or Treat" car cruise on Saturday at the South Park Pool parking lot from 2 until 4.

Similar to the Hartwood Acres event, attendees are encouraged to decorate their vehicles, bring candy, and dress up.

Cruisers will have to register for both events and you can do so at this link.

The Zoo Boo is back at the Pittsburgh Zoo this weekend!

There will be trick or treating a costume parade, and a contest.

Also, all the animals will be snacking on some "spooky" Halloween treats.

The Zoo Boo goes from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and all the activities are included with the price of admission. Zoo members get in for free.

You can purchase tickets on the zoo's website at this link.

Moving over to Rostraver now, Rostraver Township's Cedar Creek Park will have a "hobgoblin hike" on Saturday evening.

Kids ages 8 and up can explore scare zones throughout cemeteries and mazes.

It's free to attend and it's happening from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The Westmoreland County website has all the details.

Now, for the record, the last two events - Zoo Boo and the hobgoblin hike - are also happening next weekend, as well.

So grab your costume, your candy pillow case, and get ready for some scares this spooky "Halloweekend!"