Weekend Planner: Fun first full weekend of summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the first official weekend of summer and if you're still looking for something fun to do, we've got your back!

There's a whole lot to do this weekend in and around the 412, so let's jump into the weekend planner.

We begin right here in Pittsburgh with "Pogopalooza."

The world's top pogo athletes are in the Steel City taking part in some awesome competitions with the hopes of becoming the world champion of pogo.

Tonight is the high jump competition and that's happening from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Market Square.

The qualifiers and finals begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday on Franklin Avenue in Wilkinsburg.

Check out all the details on the event website at this link.

This weekend is Plum's annual Summerfest.

There will be food, games, a fireman's obstacle course, and carnival rides.

It all takes place tonight and tomorrow at Larry Mills Park off of Fontana Drive.

Today it goes from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and then Saturday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

There will be fireworks on Saturday night.

Plum Borough's website has all you need to know about the festival.

Meanwhile, fireworks will light up the night sky above Beaver County tomorrow night.

The "Beaver County Boom" is back and it's happening where the Ohio and Beaver rivers meet.

The day includes games, live music, food trucks, local breweries selling their best beers, and a children's zone.

Then at 9:45, the massive fireworks show over the water will begin.

Best part? It's all free.

Also, two quick noteworthy events for parents - first, the Carnegie Museum is hosting another "Inside-Out Day" with a free outdoor party from noon until 5 p.m.

Then, the Children's Museum is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a party outside and it is also free.