Weekend Planner: Football, festivals, food, and fun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're hoping the conditions stay clear this weekend because it's a jam-packed weekend with more than just the return of the Steelers.

First, the 32nd annual Pittsburgh Irish Festival kicks off tonight.

It's happening at the Carrie Blast Furnaces in Swissvale through Sunday.

There will be live music and dancing, axe throwing, children's activities, cultural displays, and of course, food and drink.

New this year, they will feature a fully immersive virtual tour of Ireland along with enhanced Gaelic sports programs.

Today's hours are 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

You can check out their lineup of events on their website at this link.

Meanwhile, Latrobe is hosting its Italian Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival takes place along Thompson Street in the city's first ward.

You'll be able to enjoy great food and drinks, craft vendors, and music. There will also be a bocce tournament.

It all gets underway tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. and admission is free.

Check out the full list of events and vendors right here.

Carnegie is playing host to the 12th annual Ukrainian Food Festival at Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church today and tomorrow.

Hours are 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on both days.

There, you'll be able to taste homemade Ukrainian foods and pastries from the church's kitchen, an outdoor grill, a basket raffle, and church tours.

Both dine-in and takeout options are available via phone ordering and you can do that right here.

If you're looking for cool cars, Allegheny Commons Park on the North Side is hosting Pistons In The Park Cruise In and Car Show.

Hundreds of cars will be revving up on West Ohio Street on Saturday starting at noon and lasting until 4 p.m.

If you want to show off your wheels, you can arrive any time after 10 a.m.

No registration is required and it's all free.

Check out the list of events, vendors, and more on their website.

Looking for some new ink? Well, you can grab a new tattoo in Greentree at the 30th annual Meeting of the Marked Tattoo Culture Festival.

The Double Tree Hotel is hosting the expo over the next three days.

Artists from around the region and the country will be on hand with tattoo guns in hand!

The festival features food trucks, vendors, tattoo exhibits, and contests.

Admission is $20 and you must be 18 or older if you want to get a new tattoo.

Check out their website at this link.

Finally, there will be yarn, quilts, and lots of crafts at the 36th annual Fall Fabric Fair.

That's happening on Saturday at the Salvation Army Center on McNeilly Road from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

All of the proceeds go toward the organization's programs for families in need across Allegheny County.

Since the inception of the event, they have raised nearly $700,000.

More information can be found right here.

Of course, the Steelers kick off their season on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium when they take on the San Francisco 49ers at 1 p.m.

The team has all the information you need on the gameday section of their website at this link.