Weekend Planner: Football, crafts, and winterfest

Weekend Planner: Football, winter, and more!

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Friday and that means we're looking ahead to the weekend.

NFL Play:60 Training Camp

The Sports Museum is hosting the NFL Play:60 Training Camp this weekend.

It's happening on Saturday at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There will be five football challenges on each floor of the museum.

That includes a 40-yard dash speed challenge, testing your passing accuracy, and showing off your best touchdown celebration.

Admission is free for anyone under 17.

Admission is free for anyone under 17.

I Made It Mine Market

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and you can get your sweetie something nice at the I Made It Mine Market.

The pop-up craft market is happening on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Block Northway.

It'll be in the south corridor on the upper and lower floors.

More than 100 local artisans will be on hand selling art, jewelry, food, and drinks!

You can learn more right here.

Winterfest at Moraine State Park

For those who love winter, Winterfest at Moraine State Park is back tomorrow and there is something for everyone.

That includes live music, food and craft vendors, chainsaw carving demonstrations, a scavenger hunt, guided hikes, and horse-drawn wagon rides.

It goes from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

It goes from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.