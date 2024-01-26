Weekend Planner: Burgh, brews, and blocks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's finally Friday and as we always do, we've got plans for you this weekend!

So, if you're looking for something do, we've got you covered.

Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest

Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest is back at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and it gets underway this evening at 7:30 then there will be an afternoon and evening session on Saturday.

You'll be able to try hundreds of local, regional, and hard-to-find craft beers from more than 150 breweries.

Tickets are available online at this link.

Penguins Host Two Theme Nights

The Penguins have just two games remaining before the All-Star Break and bye week.

Tonight at PPG Paints Arena, it's Pittsburgh Night! They'll be taking on the Florida Panthers and along with the game, there will be a live performance from local rockers The Clarks.

Then on Saturday, the Penguins play Montreal and the first 10,000 fans will get an Evgeni Malkin bobblehead.

Both games are set for 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the Penguins' website at this link.

International LEGO Day at Ross Park Mall

Saturday is International LEGO Day and there is a big celebration scheduled at Ross Park Mall.

Steel City LUG, which stands for LEGO User Group, is hosting the bash.

There you'll be able to see a live build, creative displays, a scavenger hunt, and an attempt to break a world record with LEGOs.

Of course, you can also check out the LEGO Store.

It's all taking place in the center court on Saturday and Sunday and free to check out!

Washington County Home Show

It's home show weekend in Washington County.

Today through Sunday, the Washington County Fairgrounds host more than 100 exhibits, demonstrations, and how-to clinics.

It's free to attend and goes from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

You can get the full schedule of events at this link.

"Learning Lunchboxes" at The Children's Museum

The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh will be handing out free science kits to kids on Saturday.

The kits are called Learning Lunchboxes.

This is happening from 10 a.m. until noon and there will be a science demonstration starting around noon and it will involve dry ice!

Check it out here.