Weekend Planner: Beat the heat with family-friendly fun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've made it to Friday so we want to make sure your weekend is planned!

Now, if you don't mind the heat there are a lot of fun events going on across the region.

Our favorite event going on this weekend is the return of Goat Fest and it's happening on Saturday at South Side Park.

The goats from Allegheny Goatscape will be eating invasive plant species throughout the park.

Volunteers will follow along, planting seeds for native species.

Don't worry, though, it's not all work. There will be live music, craft vendors, goat yoga, and more!

All the money raised by the event go right back into the parks and you can learn more at this link!

Meanwhile, the Oakmont Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual street sale tomorrow.

It's taking place on Allegheny River Boulevard from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

More than 60 vendors will be on hand as well as a petting zoo, a DJ, and a classic car cruise.

Check it out on their website right here.

Lastly, on Sunday, Vandergrift is holding its arts festival and this year's theme is Wizard of Oz.

Organizers are calling it "Beyond the Yellow Brick Road."

Artists and crafters will fill the streets of downtown Vandergrift from noon until 9 p.m. and there will also be live music, food, activities for kids, a scavenger hunt, a special musical revue, and more Oz-themed fun.

Check out the full rundown at this link.

Even with some sweltering heat expected this weekend, there's still plenty of family-friendly fun happening all around our area!