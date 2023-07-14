Weekend Planner: A weekend full of live music

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Friday and that means it's time to plan your weekend!

If you love live music, it's your weekend and there's plenty of it happening.

We'll start with the return of the Pittsburgh Black Music Festival.

It began last night and goes through Saturday night at Point State Park.

Today is Gospel Day, featuring the Clark Sisters in separate performances and tomorrow is Funky R&B headlined by Musiq Soulchild.

Just like last year, the event is free to attend and you can see the full schedule right here.

Deutschtown is hosting the inaugural Northside Music Festival.

The free, three-day event will have more than 70 musical acts spanning several genres.

There will also be art vendors and more than 30 food trucks.

It kicks off today and runs through Sunday.

Check out the full rundown of the event at this link.

Sticking with the theme of live music, the West View Banquet hall is hosting the Pittsburgh Record Convention summer show.

Vendors from across the country will be selling vinyl records, CDs, tapes, posters, and other memorabilia.

Early bird admission begins at 8 a.m. tomorrow and will cost $10.

The show is free and starts at 10.

There are more details on their Facebook page!

It's a weekend with a lot of family-friendly fun going on and we hope you have fun!