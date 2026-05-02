The early May chill in Pittsburgh continues on Saturday with cooler than average temperatures

April was the warmest April on record. We are just on day two of May 2026, and it is already clear we won't be replicating last month's feat for a second time this month.

Interestingly, the global wind pattern starting this summer and likely continuing into next year points to more April-like record-setting temperatures. Looking at just this month, data is pointing to either a near-normal to slightly below normal month when it comes to temperatures. The back end of the month will be warm, but the first two weeks?

We are going to be cold. I hope you haven't planted the tomatoes just yet.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - May 2, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Today and Sunday will be some of the coldest weather we will see in a while, with morning lows in the mid to low 30s and highs today maybe not even getting back to the 50s. I have Pittsburgh now at just 49 degrees for the daily high. The biggest kids' race in the country happens this morning, and those kids are going to be cold as they're running their mile with temperatures likely in the mid-30s for race times. There are a number of heats (races) today, with even the late morning heats likely dealing with temperatures at around 40 degrees.

At least the winds this morning will be fairly light. Winds will pick up this afternoon, coming in from the northwest at around 10-15 mph.

Temperatures will return closer to 'normal' beginning on Sunday afternoon, with highs near 60 degrees. The average high for this time of the year is 69°, with the average low coming in at 46°.

I have a high of 68 degrees on Monday. Tuesday highs in the low 70s and Wednesday highs in the upper 60s as well.

The biggest story of next week will be rain chances. Monday's rain chance is low, but everyone will see some.

Wednesday and Thursday will see widespread rain throughout the day.