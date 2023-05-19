'We can see the finish line:' Route 28 nearing the end of major construction projects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Want to get just about any Pittsburgher going about road construction?

Bring up Route 28.

They will tell you how it's been under construction since shortly after the dinosaurs went extinct.

The fact is that 28 has seen more than its fair share of attention but an end is in sight.

Long-term good news, and short-term bad news because PennDOT giveth and PennDOT taketh away.

After months of being detoured the ramp from the Highland Park Bridge to southbound Route 28 is reopening "sometime this weekend."

That's according to Jason Zang, PennDOT's assistant district executive, construction.

The exact timing, he could only say before the Monday morning rush hour, but brace yourselves, here comes the next shoe to drop.

"The ramp for 28 southbound on the Highland Park Bridge will be closing Monday morning and that will stay closed until the fall," Zang said.

So, when you can't go from southbound 28 to the Highland Park Bridge, what's the detour?

"Fox Chapel exit, and then you just come down Freeport Road, and then you could get on the Highland Park Bridge to where ever you were trying to get to," Zang explained.

Don't miss that detour because if you do, you'd have to go past the Highland Park project and drive through Etna which Zang described as "a little more convoluted" because you'll be weaving through Etna.

There is good news, though.

"We're getting close," Zang said. "We can see the finish line."

While there is still a lot of work to be done, Zang did say it will be over this year.

No longer will you have to merge down to a single lane at the Highland Park interchange.

By the way, also closing on Monday is the first ramp to Aspinwall as you come off the northbound bridge, but the good news there is you just crossover Freeport and take the next ramp.

I also saved the best for last - they estimate that Route 28 will be major construction-free for 15-20 years.