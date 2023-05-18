Wayne Newton set to play at Carnegie Library Music Hall in August

Wayne Newton set to play at Carnegie Music Hall in August

Wayne Newton set to play at Carnegie Music Hall in August

Wayne Newton set to play at Carnegie Music Hall in August

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Music legend Wayne Newton will soon be headed to the Pittsburgh area to play a show!

Mr. Las Vegas will be coming to the area and performing on August 30 at the Carnegie Library Music Hall in Munhall.

The event is called an 'intimate show' where Newton will interact with the audience, share stories from his career, and sing his songs.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.