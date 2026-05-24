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Water rescue in Fayette County sends at least 1 person to hospital; investigation underway

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Ricky Sayer
Ricky Sayer
At 10:59 pm, you'll usually find Ricky Sayer in front of a camera, ready to deliver a story that impacts Western Pennsylvanians.
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Ricky Sayer

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An investigation is underway after a water rescue took place in Fayette County on Sunday afternoon, sending at least one person to the hospital. 

Dispatchers say the rescue happened at Ramcat Road in Henry Clay Township, near the Youghiogheny River. They say possibly up to seven people were involved in the incident.

At least one person was flown to the hospital, and several others were treated at the scene. 

The Great Allegheny Passage was shut down for several hours, but has since reopened.

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