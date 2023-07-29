Water rescue underway in Glassport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A water rescue is underway in Glassport.

Officials are searching the Monongahela River on Friday night for a 17-year-old boy who was swimming and fishing when he went under and did not resurface. The Glassport police chief said it happened in the area off Harrison Street by the borough sewage plant.

Crews were called to the area around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.