Massive water main break sends water onto home in Allegheny County
ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) -- A massive water main break in Elizabeth sent gallons of water onto and into a home, causing extensive damage.
The water main broke early Tuesday morning. Water was sent onto the house, and due to the arc of the geyser-like spout, water also went into the home's chimney.
The woman who lives in the house told KDKA-TV that around 6 a.m., she took her dog outside and went back inside to rest. That's when, she said, it sounded like the house was being hit by a tornado.
The woman then looked outside to notice the water directly hitting the house.
Approximately four inches of water ended up in the basement. Water coming in from the chimney also damaged the dining room, ceilings, and other bedrooms.
Pennsylvania American Water was able to shut the water off after approximately an hour of work. They will take responsibility for the damages.
The homeowner called the water main break a "minor inconvenience," telling KDKA-TV that others in the world are suffering much more than she is.