Massive water main break sends water onto home in Allegheny County

By Ross Guidotti

CBS Pittsburgh

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) -- A massive water main break in Elizabeth sent gallons of water onto and into a home, causing extensive damage.

The water main broke early Tuesday morning. Water was sent onto the house, and due to the arc of the geyser-like spout, water also went into the home's chimney.

A water main break in Elizabeth sent water cascading down an area home. (Photo: Provided)

The woman who lives in the house told KDKA-TV that around 6 a.m., she took her dog outside and went back inside to rest. That's when, she said, it sounded like the house was being hit by a tornado.

The woman then looked outside to notice the water directly hitting the house.

A water main break in Elizabeth sent water cascading down an area home.   (Photo: Provided)

Approximately four inches of water ended up in the basement. Water coming in from the chimney also damaged the dining room, ceilings, and other bedrooms.  

A water main break in Elizabeth sent water cascading down an area home.   (Photo: Provided)
The water main broke early Tuesday morning.   (Photo: Provided)

Pennsylvania American Water was able to shut the water off after approximately an hour of work. They will take responsibility for the damages.

The homeowner called the water main break a "minor inconvenience," telling KDKA-TV that others in the world are suffering much more than she is.

