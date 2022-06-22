Water main break sends water gushing into air in Banksville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A water main break has sent water gushing into the air in Pittsburgh's Banksville neighborhood.

Police are blocking off a section of Carnahan Road where a water main break has occurred.

The break occurred early Wednesday morning before 6 a.m.

WATCH: Water continues to gush high into the air along Carnahan Road in Banksville due to a water main break earlier this morning. https://t.co/7RtEcv6uWY pic.twitter.com/5evDQHbSyR — KDKA (@KDKA) June 22, 2022

As of 7:30 a.m., the water had not yet been shut off and the roadway remained closed.

