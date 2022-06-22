Water main break sends water gushing into air in Banksville
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A water main break has sent water gushing into the air in Pittsburgh's Banksville neighborhood.
Police are blocking off a section of Carnahan Road where a water main break has occurred.
The break occurred early Wednesday morning before 6 a.m.
As of 7:30 a.m., the water had not yet been shut off and the roadway remained closed.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.