Water main break sends water gushing into air in Banksville

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Water main break shuts down part of Carnahan Road
Water main break shuts down part of Carnahan Road 00:55

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A water main break has sent water gushing into the air in Pittsburgh's Banksville neighborhood.

Police are blocking off a section of Carnahan Road where a water main break has occurred.

The break occurred early Wednesday morning before 6 a.m. 

As of 7:30 a.m., the water had not yet been shut off and the roadway remained closed.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on June 22, 2022 / 6:12 AM

