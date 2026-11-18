A massive water main break in Jefferson Hills collapsed part of a road and flooded a parking lot on Tuesday, leaving some people without water.

The force of the water main break on Cochran Mill Road Tuesday morning was so strong it flooded a parking lot and crumbled a hillside.

Officials say some people in Jefferson Hills and South Park might be experiencing low water pressure or no water at all.

Cochran Mill Road water main break (Photo: KDKA)

South Park School District's elementary center lost water. Students were transported to other school buildings. Italian Village Pizza South Park closed due to the low water pressure.

Pennsylvania American Water won't say what led to the water main break. A spokesperson tells KDKA the company is working with property owners experiencing damage related to the break. They say it's not feasible to speculate on the cause of a main water break.

A water buffalo is now at the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department for those who need it. Captain Brian Klavon said the water company dropped it off.

"The pipe affects both Jefferson residents and South Park Township residents," he said.

"They wanted to place it here for both municipalities," he added. "Anyone that needs it can come down. There's spigots on it where they can just open the valve and just fill up what they need."

American Water expects services to be restored Wednesday. When it comes to road repairs, that's expected to take all week.