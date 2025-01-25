Crews are working to repair a water main break in Mt. Lebanon Township

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) - Crews are working on a water main break that occurred in Mt. Lebanon Twp. in the area of Gilkeson Road and Washington Road, according to Pennsylvania American Water.

Pennsylvania American Water said it can take 10-12 hours to repair, and businesses that will be affected will be Primanti Bros, Dunkin' and The Pines of Mount Lebanon, an assisted living facility. KDKA-TV will give updates as new details emerge.