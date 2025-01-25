Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews are working to repair a water main break in Mt. Lebanon Township

By Christiana Cates

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) - Crews are working on a water main break that occurred in Mt. Lebanon Twp. in the area of Gilkeson Road and Washington Road, according to Pennsylvania American Water. 

Pennsylvania American Water said it can take 10-12 hours to repair, and businesses that will be affected will be Primanti Bros, Dunkin' and The Pines of Mount Lebanon, an assisted living facility. KDKA-TV will give updates as new details emerge. 

watermainmtlebanon.jpg
KDKA-TV

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.