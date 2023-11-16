Water conservation could soon be advised for customers in Westmoreland, Allegheny counties

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Thousands of water customers in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties could soon be asked to begin conserving water as one reservoir is reaching low levels.

According to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, the Beaver Run Reservoir sits at 1,034.1 feet of elevation above sea level and the historical average elevation at this time of year is 1,041.1

Should the reservoir reach 1,034, the authority along with state regulators will seek voluntary conservation measures from the customers in the area that get water from the reservoir.

Along with the more than 50,000 MAWC customers, customers of the Monroeville Municipal Authority, Plum Borough Municipal Authority, Parks Township Municipal Authority, and the Gilipin Township Municipal Water Authority would also be asked to partake in conversation measures.

"It's smart to cut back a little now, and that will hopefully decrease the length and severity of any necessary conservation measures," said Board Chairman Randy Roadman.

Suggestions to conserve water include not hosing off surfaces, watering lawns or washing cars, turning off the faucet when brushing your teeth, shorter showers, and filling the sink to wash or rinse dishes rather than running the water.

Should the water level drop another 12.1 inches, the water conservation plan could move from voluntary to mandatory.

Customers unsure if they would fall under this conservation recommendation can view the map on the MAWC's website at this link.